Man sues Taco Bell for false advertising of Crunchwrap and Mexican Pizza menu options

A New York man sued Taco Bell Monday, alleging that the popular fast food chain misled customers by offering several menu items, like its Crunchwrap Supreme and Mexican Pizza, with less filling than advertised. In a proposed class action lawsuit filed in the Eastern District Court of New York, Frank Siragusa included side-by-side photos of Taco Bell's ads for their Crunchwrap Supreme, Vegan Crunchwrap, Grande Crunchwrap, Mexican Pizza, and Veggie Mexican Pizza, next to photos of what he claimed are the actual photos of the products. Compared to the ads, the actual products appear to be smaller in volume and filled with half the beans and beef.

"Taco Bell's actions are especially concerning now that inflation, food, and meat prices are very high and many consumers, especially lower income consumers, are struggling financially," Siragusa's attorney wrote in the lawsuit, per Business Insider.

The lawsuit hopes to win $5 million for New Yorkers who have also been scammed by Taco Bell within the last three years. Per Reuters, lawyers from the firm representing Siragusa have also sued Wendy's, McDonald's, and Burger King on similar allegations of deceptive marketing practices.