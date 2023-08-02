WWE boss Vince McMahon served with federal search warrant and grand jury subpoena, company says

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) executive chairman Vince McMahon was served a federal search warrant and a grand jury subpoena last month, WWE disclosed Wednesday, amid allegations that McMahon made hush money payments to four women after being accused of sexual misconduct. The recent actions against McMahon are "a continuation of the investigation that commenced last summer," the entertainment company told CNBC. WWE also asserted that the company "has cooperated throughout and fully understands and respects the government's need for a complete process."

McMahon stepped down as the chief executive and chairman of WWE last June, after the Wall Street Journal reported McMahon allegedly paid more than $12 million over the past 16 years to suppress allegations of sexual misconduct and infidelity. McMahon rejoined the company's board early this year, only a few months after his exit.

In a separate statement to CNBC, McMahon said, "I have always denied any intentional wrongdoing and continue to do so. I am confident that the government's investigation will be resolved without any findings of wrongdoing." WWE said in its SEC filing Wednesday that it has received voluntary and compulsory legal demands for documents "concerning the investigation and related subject matters." The company also announced that McMahon was on medical leave, after McMahon underwent major spinal surgery two weeks ago. He is still serving as executive chairman during his leave.