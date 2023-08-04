Elvis Presley's granddaughter, Riley Keough, named sole trustee of family estate

On Friday, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Lynn Healey Scaduto officially named Elvis Presley's grandchild, Riley Keough, the sole trustee of the estate of her late mother, Lisa Marie Presley, which includes Graceland.

As head of the family trust, Keough will preside over the sub-trusts for her half-sisters, according to Deadline, and her grandmother, Priscilla Presley, will act as special adviser to the trust and receive a monthly payment for her role. In January, Elvis' former wife filed a petition contesting the "authenticity and validity" of a 2016 amendment to Lisa Marie Presley's living trust that removed her and former business manager Barry Siegel as co-trustees. In June, Keough combated that by filing a 73-page petition "in support of her bid for the appointment to head what the family has dubbed the Promenade Trust," which ultimately came out in her favor.

In addition to the monthly payments offered to her grandmother, Keough is allowing her to be buried at Graceland with the rest of the Presley family after she passes.