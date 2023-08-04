Not even DeSantis is buying into Trump's 2020 election theories

Donald Trump had a pretty bad day yesterday, and the ones ahead of him aren't looking to be much better with more and more Republicans stepping away from his whole deal. In recent statements made by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, he goes on record as not being sold on the claims Trump has been making regarding who actually won the 2020 election. The very claims that have the former president facing possible jail time for the rest of his life.

According to NBC News, DeSantis was approached by a reporter during a campaign stop in Iowa, and asked whether he believed that the election had been stolen, to which he replied in the negative. "I've said many times the election is what it is," DeSantis said. "All those theories that were put out did not prove to be true. But what I've also said is the way you conduct a good election that people have confidence in, you don't change the rules in the middle of the game."

"It was not an election that was conducted the way I think that we want to, but that's different than saying [Venezuelan President Nicolás] Maduro stole votes or something like that," he added. "Those theories, you know, proved to be unsubstantiated."