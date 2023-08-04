"Pissed off" Trump demands Supreme Court "intercede" after arraignment in Truth Social meltdown

Former President Donald Trump, who was reportedly "pissed off" over the coverage of his arrest, raged about what he deemed the "barrage of weak lawsuits" and indictments stacking up against him in an online rallying cry Friday morning, a day after he was arraigned in a Washington, D.C. federal court over an indictment accusing him of leading a conspiracy to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Trump pleaded not guilty to all felony counts, which include conspiracy and obstruction charges.

"CRAZY! My political opponent has hit me with a barrage of weak lawsuits, including D.A., A.G., and others, which require massive amounts of my time & money to adjudicate. Resources that would have gone into Ads and Rallies, will now have to be spent fighting these Radical Left Thugs in numerous courts throughout the Country," Trump wrote in a post to Truth Social. "I am leading in all Polls, including against Crooked Joe, but this is not a level playing field. It is Election Interference, & the Supreme Court must intercede. MAGA!" He added in a separate post: "Biden & Garland file bogus cases against me so it becomes difficult for me to campaign. Nothing like this has every happened before. Must be Unconstitutional? BUT SOMEHOW, WE WILL WIN IT ALL!!!"

The 2024 GOP frontrunner has been criticized by fellow candidates in recent weeks for diverting donated campaign funds from his Save America PAC to pay for his legal fees amid his swath of lawsuits and criminal cases. The PAC has spent more than $40 million in legal fees incurred by Trump and his allies this year along, according to The New York Times.