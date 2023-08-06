Trump freaks out over Pelosi's "sad puppy" comment, says she will one day "live in hell"

In response to comments made by Nancy Pelosi during an appearance on MSNBC's "Andrea Mitchell Reports" on Friday, in which she compared Trump's lack of bravado during his arraignment on Thursday to that of a "sad puppy," the former president is lashing out in signature style.

In a rant posted to Truth Social on Sunday, Trump said, "I purposely didn't comment on Nancy Pelosi's very weird story concerning her husband, but now I can because she said something about me, with glee, that was really quite vicious. 'I saw a scared puppy,' she said, as she watched me on television, like millions of others, that didn't see that. I wasn't 'scared.' Nevertheless, how mean a thing to say! She is a Wicked Witch whose husbands journey from hell starts and finishes with her. She is a sick & demented psycho who will someday live in HELL!"

After sentencing Pelosi to hell, he then pivoted to an all-caps freakout about not being able to get a fair trial for his many criminal charges writing, "NO WAY I CAN GET A FAIR TRIAL, OR EVEN CLOSE TO A FAIR TRIAL, IN WASHINGTON, D.C. THERE ARE MANY REASONS FOR THIS, BUT JUST ONE IS THAT I AM CALLING FOR A FEDERAL TAKEOVER OF THIS FILTHY AND CRIME RIDDEN EMBARRASSMENT TO OUR NATION, WHERE MURDERS HAVE JUST SHATTERED THE ALL TIME RECORD, OTHER VIOLENT CRIMES HAVE NEVER NEEN WORSE, AND TOURISTS HAVE FLED. THE FEDERAL TAKEOVER IS VERY UNPOPULAR WITH POTENTIAL AREA JURORS, BUT NECESSARY FOR SAFETY, GREATNESS, & FOR ALL THE WORLD TO SEE!"