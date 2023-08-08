"It isn't a crime": Chris Noth still denies sexual assault allegations, says it was all consensual

Former "Sex and The City" actor Chris Noth spoke on the record for the first time since sexual assault allegations were made against him in 2021, which led to Noth's longtime cast members, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis publically denouncing him and supporting the accusers.

Noth said that his encounters with the women who accused him of assault were consensual, USA Today reported. He admitted that he "strayed on my wife, and it's devastating to her and not a very pretty picture. What it isn't is a crime."

Known for playing Carrie Bradshaw's longtime love interest, Mr. Big — Noth was accused of sexual assault by multiple women while the first season of the "SATC" spinoff "And Just Like That" was airing in December 2021. Noth was immediately dropped from his management team, fired from his series regular role on CBS' "The Equalizer," removed from a final scene the actor shot as Big by HBO Max early last year and even his Peleton ad was pulled.

In 2021, Noth denied the all allegations in a statement, saying they were "categorically false" and "It's difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don't know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women."