FBI whistleblower tells Congress superiors suspiciously "suppressed" investigation of Trump allies

An FBI agent's supervisor told him to halt an investigation into Rudy Giuliani and cut ties with any informants who reported on the corruption of former President Donald Trump's associates in August 2022, a 22-page whistleblower complaint obtained by Insider shows. The 14-year veteran of the bureau, whose tenure includes a long-term assignment to Russia-centered counterintelligence, alleged in the statement that his bosses interfered with his work in "a highly suspicious suppression of investigations and intelligence-gathering" seeking to shield "certain politically active figures and possibly also FBI agents" who were tied to Russian and Ukrainian oligarchs.

Those individuals, according to the statement, explicitly included "anyone in the White House and any former or current associates of President Trump." The complaint was leaked and posted to a Substack newsletter in mid-July after being originally prepared for Senate Judiciary Committee staffers. The whistleblower, the name of whom the outlet is withholding because he is still an FBI employee and seeking protections from Congress, said he was motivated to file the complaint by a desire to improve the federal agency because of its power to hold "policymakers accountable, whether they're on the left or the right." He added, "This is a decision point. Are we going to do public corruption or not?"

Though Insider has independently obtained a copy of the document and verified its authenticity, it had not corroborated all of its claims. Spokespeople for Trump and Giuliani did not immediately respond to Insider's requests for comment, and the FBI's national press office declined.