Jack Smith requests trial date for Trump's 2020 election interference case

In a motion filed to Judge Tanya S. Chutkan on Thursday, Special Counsel Jack Smith laid out a plan for Trump's 2020 election interference case, requesting Dec 11, 2023 for jury selection and Jan 2, 2024 for trial. According to The New York Times, "the rapid pace they suggested was needed given the gravity and historic nature of the charges." From here, Trump's legal team will get to suggest their own timetable for the case next week, which the outlet predicts they will surely have a difference of opinion on.

"It is difficult to imagine a public interest stronger than the one in this case, in which the defendant — the former president of the United States — is charged with three criminal conspiracies intended to undermine the federal government, obstruct the certification of the 2020 presidential election and disenfranchise voters," Molly Gaston, one of the prosecutors, wrote in a statement obtained from NYT. "Trial in this case is clearly a matter of public importance, which merits in favor of a prompt resolution."

Trump faces indictment in a fourth case in Fulton County, Georgia next week, also pertaining to his efforts to tamper with election results.