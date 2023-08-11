GOP cries "cover-up" after Garland appoints Hunter Biden special counsel — that they called for

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced on Friday that Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss, an appointee of former President Donald Trump, has been named as the special counsel in the Justice Department's investigation into Hunter Biden, the Associated Press reports. The move follows the collapse of Biden's plea deal as prosecutors are now saying that the case will likely head to trial, according to a Friday court filing.

Despite advocating for the appointment of a special counsel in the investigation and acknowledging Weiss' request to ascend to the role earlier this year, House Republicans are now turning their backs on the federal prosecutor. A spokesperson for House Judiciary Committee Chairman, Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, told Fox News Friday that not only do they not believe Weiss is the right person to handle the job, they don't "believe he can be trusted."

In a lengthy statement, House Oversight Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., dismissed Garland's appointment of Weiss as "part of the Justice Department's efforts to attempt a Biden family coverup in light of the House Oversight Committee's mounting evidence of President Joe Biden's role in his family's schemes selling 'the brand' for millions of dollars to foreign nationals." He went on to accuse the Justice Department of misconduct in the investigation into Biden by refusing to pursue certain evidence, "tipping off" Biden's lawyers and attempting to strike the "sweetheart" plea deal. "The Biden Justice Department is trying to stonewall congressional oversight as we have presented evidence to the American people about the Biden family's corruption," he added before vowing to continue his probe into the Biden family.