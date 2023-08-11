Thousands of Las Vegas food service workers are set to rally Thursday as they demand higher pay and better benefits amid ongoing negotiations for a union contract, the Associated Press first reported. The Culinary Workers Union said in a statement that servers, dishwashers, cooks and bartenders who work at T-Mobile Arena are slated to assemble on the iconic Vegas Strip. The workers have been locked in contract negotiations for nearly a year with their employer, Levy Premium Food Service. They are asking for a fair contract that will ensure "one job is enough to provide for their families."

The rally is the union's second gathering on the Strip in recent months and comes just two weeks after members voted 97% in favor of commencing a strike if a contract isn't reached soon, per the AP. In a separate statement, Levy said it will continue to work with the union, despite several months of negotiations:

"We remain committed to working diligently with the Union to reach a fair agreement that shows our team members how much we value them," the statement said, "and we look forward to returning to the bargaining table soon."