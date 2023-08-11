"Rattled" Trump melts down on Truth Social over Jack Smith's proposed trial date

Former President Donald Trump took to social media Thursday evening to bemoan the accelerated timeline special counsel Jack Smith requested in his 2020 election interference case, ultimately writing the trial date off as "election interference" itself. Smith filed a motion to Judge Tanya Chutkan earlier on Thursday, proposing a Dec 11, 2023, date for jury selection and Jan. 2, 2024, date for the trial because of the "gravity and historic nature of the charges" as well as the immense public interest in the proceedings, according to The New York Times.

"Deranged Jack Smith has just asked for a trial on the Biden Indictment to take place on January 2nd., just ahead of the important Iowa Caucuses. Only an out of touch lunatic would ask for such a date, ONE DAY into the New Year, and maximum Election Interference with IOWA!" the GOP frontrunner wrote on Truth Social, referencing the Iowa Republican caucuses slated for Jan. 15, 2024. "Such a trial, which should never take place due to my First Amendment Rights, and massive BIDEN CORRUPTION, should only happen, if at all, AFTER THE ELECTION. The same with other Fake Biden Indictments. ELECTION INTERFERENCE!"

"That January 2 trial has really got him rattled," former federal prosecutor Elizabeth de la Vega tweeted of Trump Thursday night. The trial date for Smith's other case against the former president, regarding his retention of national security documents post-presidency, was set by the presiding judge for May 20, 2024.