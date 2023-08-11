"That's his problem": George Conway blasts Trump complaints about proposed trial before Iowa caucus

If former President Donald Trump's court timeline ahead of the 2024 election conflicts with his campaign schedule, the fault solely lies with him, conservative attorney George Conway told CNN's Erin Burnett Thursday in response to a question regarding Trump's social media rant about the special counsel's requested trial date of Jan. 2, 2024, in the election interference case. In a post to Truth Social Thursday evening, the current GOP frontrunner decried the proposed date as another attempt at interfering with his presidential bid.

"Well, that's his problem and not the court's and not the Justice Department's and not the public's," Conway said during the segment, adding that "the fact of the matter is if he's so confident that he's so far ahead, I think he is far ahead, I don't see why he needs to campaign that much. He could save his money and save his energy and work on defending himself." Though the conservative attorney recognized the special counsel's suggested trial date is "aggressive," he also believes the proposal is a strategy for negotiations like "bidding for a house." Conway added, "You come in with a low bid, the other side's gonna come in with a sky-high bid, and [Judge Tanya S. Chutkan will] probably do something in between, probably early next year or definitely no later than the summer."