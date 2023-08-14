CNN revamps its primetime programming lineup ahead of the 2024 presidential election

CNN on Monday announced its new programming lineup, which includes new roles for both veteran and up-and-coming anchors spanning the morning, dayside, primetime and weekend dayparts. Per the network, the major changes "are some of the most wide-ranging in the cable news landscape in years and represent a new chapter for CNN" following the dramatic exit of former chief executive Chris Licht. The changes, which are slated to roll out in the coming weeks, are also CNN's efforts to boost lackluster ratings and improve programming ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

Longtime reporters Chris Wallace and Christiane Amanpour will anchor new weekly programs. Wallace will continue anchoring his show "Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?" (which also streams on Max) while Amanpour will bring her perspective and experience as CNN's chief international anchor to both global and U.S. stories. Other notable mentions include Laura Coates, who will anchor a new primetime show for CNN out of Washington, and Gayle King and Charles Barkley, whose upcoming limited series "King Charles" will debut later this fall on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. Additionally, the new schedule spotlights diverse talent within CNN's lineup — two evening anchors are women of color, and women will anchor all news between 7 p.m. ET and midnight. Anderson Cooper will continue to anchor his spot at 8 p.m. ET.

"By expanding the range and depth of our programming lineup across multiple dayparts, we are strengthening our reporting excellence throughout the schedule, elevating our ability to tell great stories across platforms, and doubling down on CNN's position as the most trusted name in news," said CNN Worldwide's leadership team, Amy Entelis, David Leavy, Virginia Moseley and Eric Sherling, in a recent press release.