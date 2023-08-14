Florida oranges soon to soar in price, due to climate change and invasive insects

Yet another result of climate change might soon show up in your choice of breakfast beverages. As reported by Patrick Greenfield with The Guardian, "orange juice prices are expected to rise further in the US after a bacterial disease and extreme weather intensified by global heating ravaged this season's crop." Multiple hurricanes, along with a deep freeze and then incredibly high heat, have made orange producers have an especially challenging season throughout Florida, which, as Greenfield states, is responsible for more than 90% of the country's supply. Compounding the issues even further is citrus greening disease, which has been spread to many fruit trees due by invasive insects.

"Industry figures said US orange production would reach its lowest level for more than a century" said Greenfield, while Matt Joyner, a chief executive of a growers trade association, stated that "supply and demand dictates that with such a reduced crop, there will be upwards pressure on prices." It is thought that the heightened prices may begin to impact the market in the coming months.

Beyond the Florida-specific issues of hurricanes and invasive incests, though, other top orange-producing countries — such as Spain, Italy and Brazil — are also seeing many issues with orange production due to various citrus greening issues, such as the bacteria Candidatus liberibacter.