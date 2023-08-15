Nestlé USA issued a voluntary recall of "a limited quantity" of its Toll House Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough "break and bake" bar products because they may contain wood fragments, the company disclosed in a recent notice. The recall specifically concerns two batches of the cookie dough with batch code 311457531K and a best-by date of August 23, 2023, along with batch code 311557534K and a best-by date of October 23, 2023. Per Nestlé, the product was distributed at retailers in the U.S. and excludes other Nestlé varieties of refrigerated cookie dough in "break and bake" bars, rolls, or tubs, or edible cookie dough.

At this time, no illnesses or injuries have been reported in connection with the cookie dough. Nestlé, however, advised consumers to not prepare or consume the product and instead, return it to the retailer where it was purchased for a replacement or refund.

The manufacturer is currently working with the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) on the recall and "will cooperate with them fully." They also assured consumers that the affected cookie dough "is an isolated issue" that's being addressed via necessary action.