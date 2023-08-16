Bradley Cooper accused of "Jewface" for donning prosthetic nose in Leonard Bernstein drama “Maestro”

After Netflix released the first trailer for Bradley Cooper's "Maestro," many critics took issue with Cooper wearing a prosthetic nose to portray Jewish composer and conductor Leonard Bernstein, accusing the actor of performing in "Jewface." The upcoming musical biopic — which Cooper co-wrote, produced and directed — chronicles Bernstein's 25-year marriage to Felicia Montealegre (Carey Mulligan).

"Hollywood cast Bradley Cooper — a non Jew — to play Jewish legend Leonard Bernstein and stuck a disgusting exaggerated 'Jew nose' on him," said StopAntisemitism, an organization aimed at countering antisemitism, in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter). Other social media users echoed similar sentiments, slamming Cooper for promoting stereotypical and inauthentic portrayals of Jewish people.

In the wake of the outcry, Bernstein's children defended Cooper's decision to "use makeup to amplify his resemblance" to their late father. "Bradley Cooper included the three of us along every step of his amazing journey as he made his film about our father," wrote Jamie, Alexander and Nina Bernstein in an online statement. "We were touched to the core to witness the depth of his commitment, his loving embrace of our father's music, and the sheer open-hearted joy he brought to his exploration."

They continued, "It breaks our hearts to see any misrepresentations or misunderstandings of his efforts. It happens to be true that Leonard Bernstein had a nice, big nose. Bradley chose to use makeup to amplify his resemblance, and we're perfectly fine with that. We're also certain that our dad would have been fine with it as well."