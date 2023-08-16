Britney Spears and husband separate after only 14 months

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have un-tied the knot after a brief marriage that began in June 2022. The news of the split first broke via TMZ on Wednesday, citing intel from sources close to the couple pointing towards cheating allegations as being the cause.

As of now, the story circulating is that a nasty argument ensued after Asghari "confronted Britney over rumors she stepped out on him," but that's yet to be confirmed by either of them at this time. Per the outlet's reporting, Spears does have a prenup and remains in the home they shared while Asghari has relocated elsewhere.

In November 2021, a Los Angeles judge ended a 13-year conservatorship that began for Spears in 2008 and was overseen by her father, Jamie Spears, who alleged that the pop star was unfit to care for herself or manage her own finances. Since that time, she's celebrated her hard-won freedom via videos of herself dancing alone in her home — many of which have led to fans wondering if she's in further need of help of some sort. These videos are being referenced by "fans" on social media following the news of her split, with one person writing to X, "Seriously now, how does Britney have time to cheat? She's constantly dancing on Instagram or rolling naked on the beach." Her last post to Instagram, made on Tuesday, gives no hint of her marital woes, devoting two paragraphs to her opinions on polka dots.