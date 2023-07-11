Britney Spears will release her bombshell memoir “The Woman in Me” in October

Britney Spears has revealed the name and release date of her tell-all memoir. Titled "The Woman in Me," the bombshell book is slated for release on Oct. 24, per PEOPLE. News of Spears' upcoming literary work first made headlines in February, when Spears secured a massive publishing deal for her memoir following the termination of her court-ordered conservatorship on Nov. 12, 2021. This was when Spears was finally freed from the 13-year-long legal proceeding that denied her of basic freedoms and subjected her to years of mistreatment and exploitation at the hands of her father Jamie Spears.

"Britney's compelling testimony in open court shook the world, changed laws, and showed her inspiring strength and bravery," Jennifer Bergstrom, Gallery Books senior vice president and publisher said. "I have no doubt her memoir will have a similar impact — and will be the publishing event of the year. We couldn't be more proud to help her share her story at last."

"The Woman in Me" will be published by Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, and will reveal "for the first time her incredible journey (and) strength at the core of one of the greatest performers in pop music history," according to a press release. The book is also described as "a brave and astonishingly moving story about freedom, fame, motherhood, survival, faith, and hope" that will illuminate "the enduring power of music and love — and the importance of a woman telling her own story, on her own terms."