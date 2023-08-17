Fulton County, Ga. District Attorney Fani Willis, the Atlanta-area prosecutor who indicted former President Donald Trump and 18 others late Monday for an alleged conspiracy to overturn Trump's 2020 election loss in the state, is seeking a March 4, 2024, trial date, according to a proposed scheduling order filed with the court Wednesday. Willis' proposed date would have the trial beginning a day before Super Tuesday, "when the most delegates are at stake in the primary contest to decide the next Republican presidential nominee," The Associated Press reports.

Willis also requested that arraignments in the case occur the week of Sept. 5 for Trump and the other defendants, and proposed other deadlines for discovery and motions. She has already set a deadline of noon Aug. 25 for all of the defendants to surrender at the Fulton County jail. The suggested dates were selected "[i]n light of Defendant Donald Trump's other criminal and civil matters pending in the courts of our sister sovereigns," Willis writes in the filing, asserting that the proposed timeline would not conflict with the Republican party frontrunner's already scheduled hearings and trial dates.

Trump is slated to go to trial in March in his New York case accusing him of falsifying business records in connection to an alleged hush money payment to an adult film actor. His Florida, federal case — brought by special counsel Jack Smith regarding his retention of national security documents — is scheduled to stand trial in May, and Smith's team has requested a Jan. 2 trial date in Trump's other federal case regarding his efforts to overturn the election at large.