Trump gives Bill Barr the Truth Social treatment following appearance on Fox News

In a segment of Fox News on Thursday, Former Attorney General Bill Barr commented on Trump's opinion that it's "unfair" to try him in court for his many criminal charges while he's actively running for president, making it clear that there is no "immunity" to be had in this scenario.

"You don't get immunity for two years in a runup to the election just saying, 'hey, I'm a candidate you can't try me,' Barr said to host Neil Cavuto. "These investigations have been going on for a while, everyone knew about them before he even announced his candidacy."

In response to this, Trump fired back at Barr via a pointed Truth Social post, in which he writes, "Why does FoxNews constantly put on slow thinking and lethargic Bill Barr, who didn't have the courage or stamina to fight the Radical Left lunatics while he was A.G., and who, even more importantly, refused to fight Election Fraud. He knew what was going on, just look at his past remarks! Unless FoxNews starts putting the RIGHT people on, their Ratings will never recover." Jumping into the fray, Marjorie Taylor Greene came to Trump's defense (per usual) with her own attack on Barr via social media, writing, "Bill Barr is a traitor! I'm glad he was FIRED!" Trump was quick to share this sentiment to his own account.

