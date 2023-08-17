“Make that brand great again”: Anheuser-Busch heir offers to buy back the Budweiser brand

Billy Busch, the heir to the Anheuser-Busch company, said he would be the "first in line" to buy back his family's company from its parent company, Anheuser-Busch InBev, if it was looking to sell. In a recent episode of conservative host Tomi Lahren's "Fearless," Busch slammed AB InBev for hiring so-called woke marketing students, a decision he believes led to the major boycott of the brand for making transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney one of Bud Light's spokespeople.

"When you are a foreign company and you rely on these woke students that are coming out of these woke colleges to do your advertising for you, you're making a big mistake," Busch asserted. He also claimed that unlike his family, the current Anheuser-Busch parent company doesn't know its customers: "I think InBev doesn't understand who their core drinker is. It's a Brazilian-based company that really doesn't live here in America."

"You need to go out there and understand who your core customer is," Busch continued before telling Lahren, "I urge that company, InBev, if they don't want that brand any longer, sell it back to the Busch family. Sell it to me. I'll be the first in line to buy that brand back from you. And we'll make that brand great again."