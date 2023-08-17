"They purposely show the absolutely worst pictures of me": Trump cries about his Fox News treatment

Former President Donald Trump took aim at Fox News' flagship program, "Fox & Friends," on social media Thursday over its coverage of him amidst his ongoing feud with the network.

"Why doesn't Fox and Friends show all of the Polls where I am beating Biden, by a lot. They just won't do it!" the GOP primary frontrunner began on Truth Social Thursday morning. Trump and President Joe Biden are ranking closely in the polls, with 43 percent of registered voters polled through Aug. 15 by YouGov selecting Biden in comparison to 42 percent choosing Trump, and 39 percent of polled adults saying they'd vote for Trump compared to 38% for Biden.

The former president went on to lament the network's physical portrayals of him in the post.

"Also, they purposely show the absolutely worst pictures of me, especially the big 'orange' one with my chin pulled way back," he whined. "They think they are getting away with something, they're not. Just like 2016 all over again…And then they want me to debate!"

The first Republican presidential debate of the 2024 primary season is set to be held on Fox News. Trump has been blasting the conservative news network for months, accusing Fox of boosting his political opponents and arguing that its coverage of him isn't favorable enough. The former president also has not committed to attending the first Republican primary debate, which the network is hosting next week.