In a filing made on Thursday evening, Trump's team has requested that the date for the former president's election subversion case be pushed to April 2026 — a far cry from special counsel Jack Smith's previous request for January 2024.

Per CNN, his representation is rejecting Smith's date on the grounds that he "seeks a trial calendar more rapid than most no-document misdemeanors, requesting just four months from the beginning of discovery to jury selection." Adding, "The government's objective is clear: to deny President Trump and his counsel a fair ability to prepare for trial. The Court should deny the government's request."

In the outlet's coverage of this wild move, Breaking News Reporter Devan Cole highlights that, "Among other things, Trump's team argued that Smith's proposed timeline for the trial would conflict with the other criminal and civil cases in which the former president is a defendant, including the classified documents case brought by Smith, the hush money case in New York and the Georgia election subversion case." US District Judge Tanya Chutkan is expected to make her decision on the finalized date by the end of the month.