Former President Donald Trump plans on skipping the first Republican primary debate next Wednesday and, instead, has opted to join former Fox News star Tucker Carlson for an online interview, multiple sources briefed on the matter told The New York Times. Trump informed people close to him in the last 24 hours that he had made the decision, according to two of the sources.

The GOP primary frontrunner also posted an ambiguous message to social media Thursday night, possibly foreshadowing his decision to pass on the Milwaukee, Wisconsin debate.

"Many people are asking whether or not I will be doing the DEBATES? ALL AMERICANS have been clamoring for a President of extremely High Intelligence. As everyone is aware, my Poll numbers, over a "wonderful" field of Republican candidates, are extraordinary. In fact, I am leading the runner up, whoever that may now be, by more than 50 Points," Trump wrote on Truth Social Thursday night. "Reagan didn't do it, and neither did others. People know my Record, one of the BEST EVER, so why would I Debate? I'M YOUR MAN. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

The exact time or platform of Trump's interview with Carlson is unclear. Until earlier this week, the former president had been giving others the impression that he was considering appearing at the Fox News-hosted event. Close associates of his, however, have noted for months that he's unlikely to participate in the first two debates. Fox News executives and personalities have made appeals to Trump to attend but seemingly have had no luck as Trump continues to accost the conservative network online.