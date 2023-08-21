Rancho Gordo, the iconic bean company which has been all the rage in heirloom beans for years, is now being granted a new trial, courtesy of Napa county judge Cynthia Smith, according to Lauren Saria at Eater San Francisco.

The lawsuit, originally filed in 2021 by Martha Martinez, alleged that the company "discriminated against her on the base of sex, national origin and pregnancy," according to Saria, as well as wrongful termination and retaliation. In March 2023, a jury "granted Martinez nearly $252,000 in damages," Saria writes. A few months later, though, the judge overturned the jury's decision regarding the retaliation claim. Now, the same judge states that there's insufficient evidence in regards to the company's alleged pregnancy discrimination.

Arlo Uriarte, an attorney representing Martinez, told Eater San Francisco that he "expects both parties to appeal portions of the latest ruling, meaning the legal drama will likely drag on further." Separately, Rancho Gordo attorney Shane Anderie calls the motion a "temporary vindication" while also noting that the adding that the legal process has been "surprisingly daunting for a local small business to defend itself." A status conference is set for Aug. 25.