Rudy Giuliani released on $150,000 bond after turning himself in at Georgia jail

Two of the main defendants in the election subversion case against former president Donald Trump turned themselves in at the Fulton County Jail for processing on Wednesday — Former Trump attorneys Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell. According to court records reported on by ABC News, Giuliani was released on $150,000 bond and Powell's was set at $100,000. The trickle of defendants began earlier in the week, with The Fulton County Sheriff's Office additionally processing and releasing mug shots for John Eastman, Kenneth Chesebro, former Georgia GOP chair David Shafer, former Coffee County GOP chair Cathy Latham, Georgia lawyer Ray Smith III, Georgia bail bondsman Scott Hall and Trump attorney Jenna Ellis - rounding out a good portion of the 18 co-defendants in the case. Trump himself is expected to surrender on Thursday and his bond has been set at $200,000.

Giuliani — charged with 13 crimes, including breaking the state's racketeering act, engaging in various criminal conspiracies, and soliciting a public officer in the state to violate their oath — spoke to reporters following his booking saying, "If they can do this to me they can do this to you." In a post to Truth Social, Trump came to his defense writing, "The greatest Mayor in the history of New York City was just ARRESTED in Atlanta, Georgia, because he fought for Election Integrity. THE ELECTION WAS RIGGED & STOLLEN. HOW SAD FOR OUR COUNTRY. MAGA!"