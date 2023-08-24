Mark Meadows surrenders in Georgia after attempts to avoid arrest were rejected

After his request to avoid arrest by way of pushing his case to federal court was rejected on Wednesday — via a ruling handed down by Atlanta-based U.S. District Court Judge Steve Jones — former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows surrendered at the Fulton County jail in Georgia on Thursday afternoon and was later released after paying a $100,000 surety bond.

Once a top aide to Donald Trump — who's expected to turn himself in later this evening — Meadows faces two charges: violating Georgia's Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act and soliciting the violation of oath by a public officer. According to CNBC, "Meadows' bond sheet forbids him from speaking with any other co-defendant or witness about the facts of the case. It also prohibits any effort to intimidate witnesses or co-defendants 'or to otherwise obstruct the administration of justice.'"

As highlighted in CNN's coverage, "Meadows was Trump's final White House chief of staff, and he played a key role in exploring ways to overturn the 2020 election. In addition to the infamous phone call with Raffensperger, he attended a December 2020 White House meeting where Trump considered using the military to seize voting machines."