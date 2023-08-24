Mark Meadows surrenders in Georgia after attempts to avoid arrest were rejected

The former White House chief of staff was released after paying his $100,000 surety bond

By Kelly McClure

Nights & Weekends Editor

Published August 24, 2023 5:24PM (EDT)

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows addresses the press outside the White House on Monday, October 26, 2020, in Washington, DC. (Amanda Voisard/for The Washington Post via Getty Images)
After his request to avoid arrest by way of pushing his case to federal court was rejected on Wednesday — via a ruling handed down by Atlanta-based U.S. District Court Judge Steve Jones — former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows surrendered at the Fulton County jail in Georgia on Thursday afternoon and was later released after paying a $100,000 surety bond. 

Once a top aide to Donald Trump — who's expected to turn himself in later this evening — Meadows faces two charges: violating Georgia's Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act and soliciting the violation of oath by a public officer. According to CNBC, "Meadows' bond sheet forbids him from speaking with any other co-defendant or witness about the facts of the case. It also prohibits any effort to intimidate witnesses or co-defendants 'or to otherwise obstruct the administration of justice.'" 

As highlighted in CNN's coverage, "Meadows was Trump's final White House chief of staff, and he played a key role in exploring ways to overturn the 2020 election. In addition to the infamous phone call with Raffensperger, he attended a December 2020 White House meeting where Trump considered using the military to seize voting machines."


