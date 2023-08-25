Check your freezers: The FDA has issued a recall on these vegetable items

If you have frozen vegetables in your freezer, you might want to check out which brands you have on hand. Earlier this week, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration shared an announcement stating that Twin City Foods, Inc. is recalling their products "IQF" Super Sweet Cut Corn and Mixed Vegetables due to potential Listeria contamination.

According to the announcement, Listeria "can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems." The products were sold at Food Lion, Signature and Kroger grocery stores and the recall encompasses multiple products and listed "best if used by" dates. You can view the full list here. The announcement also declares that "to date, there have been no actual consumer reports of human illness or other complaints associated with this product." If you do have these products in your freezer, do not consume them and immediately return the product for a refund or discard it.

Food Safety News writes that "food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled," but it's important to not dismiss or downplay any potential consumption or exposure because it can be very dangerous. Customers can contact Twin City Foods, Inc. with any questions.