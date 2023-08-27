Fani Willis to map out election case details during federal court hearing on Monday

On Monday, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis will begin mapping out the details of the 2020 election case involving Donald Trump and 18 other co-defendants during a federal court hearing. As CNN points out, "this will be the first time that substantive arguments will be made in court about the four criminal cases brought against Trump this year."

The main focus of the hearing will revolve around former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows' motion to move his case to federal court, or even have it thrown out, but it will generally serve as the first big overview of how this could all potentially shake out for Trump and the others.

Per CNN, "Willis is expected to preview the case that she is planning to bring against the 19 co-defendants, getting on the public record some of her evidence and legal arguments for why Trump and his allies broke the law when pressuring Georgia election officials to meddle with the 2020 results." Referenced in the outlet's reporting are the following things to watch out for on Monday: 'Opening salvo' in bids to move to federal court, what the judge will be considering and key witnesses potentially taking the stand. They add that, "Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who received the January 2021 call from Trump to "find" the votes that would reverse his loss, has been subpoenaed to testify, along with an investigator in his office and two other lawyers who were present on the call."