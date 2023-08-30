Meg Ryan finally makes her rom-com return in “What Happens Later.” Watch the trailer

Meg Ryan is making her comeback to romantic comedies sooner than anticipated. Ryan, who is best known for starring in several rom-com classics like "When Harry Met Sally" and "You've Got Mail," is slated to star in "What Happens Later," which she also directs. The film follows Ryan's Willa and David Duchovny's Bill, two ex-lovers who find themselves questioning their past and possible future while stranded together in an airport overnight.

"Indefinitely delayed, Willa, a magical thinker, and Bill, a catastrophic one, find themselves just as attracted to and annoyed by one another as they did decades earlier," reads the movie's official synopsis. "But as they unpack the riddle of their mutual past and compare their lives to the dreams they once shared, they begin to wonder if their reunion is mere coincidence, or something more enchanted."

"What Happens Later" is based on Steven Dietz's play "Shooting Star" and features a script by Kirk Lynn, Dietz and Ryan. The is Ryan's second feature film as a director, her first being the 2015 drama film "Ithaca."

"What Happens Later" is in theaters Oct. 13. Watch a trailer for it below, via YouTube: