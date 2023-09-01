If you're a recipient of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, it's important to know that there is a monumental change going into effect, effective Sept. 1.

According to Candy Woodall with USA Today, "childless workers who are 18 to 50 years old will have to show they are working at least 80 hours a month or enrolled in an education or training program" to continue to receive SNAP benefits.

In addition, as of Oct. 1, 2023, the top of the age range increases from 50 to 52 years old. In 2024, the age range increases another two years, up to 54; this will be the case through 2030. As Woodall reports, this marked change may result in about 750,000 adults who could now no longer receive their SNAP benefits. It should be noted, also, that unhoused peoples, veterans and young adults aged 18 to 24 "who aged out of foster care are exempt from the new requirements." While eight states have now approved free school meals for all students, massive changes to the SNAP program like these are a perfect example of the push-pull issues facing so many suffering from food insecurity.