Former aide to Chris Christie nabbed for kiddie porn

Kevin Tomafsky, a former aide to Chris Christie while he served as New Jersey Governor, was arrested on Aug.15 on charges of engaging in sexual conduct with a child, conspiracy to endanger the welfare of a child, permitting a child to engage in pornography, and the possession of child pornography, according to The Daily Beast, with intel sourced from New Jersey Globe.

Per the Globe's reporting, Tomafsky, 41, has been under investigation since October 2022. According to court records obtained by the outlet, "Tomafsky was identified as the original recipient of a photo of a young female engaged in oral sex with an adult after the Gloucester prosecutor's office reviewed records supplied by Snapchat as the result of a warrant." Days later, a Superior Court judge authorized a search warrant of the home he shared with his mother, discovering "less than 1,000 items of child sexual abuse materials."

Tomafsky held a state government job up until September 1, 2023. He has since resigned and is currently being held at the Salem County Correctional Facility in Mannington.