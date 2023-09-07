African leaders demand global carbon taxes, debt relief to effectively fight climate change

The three-day African Climate Summit concluded in Nairobi Wednesday as the continent's leaders announced their support for a global carbon tax regime — a tariff system they hope will disincentivize the fossil fuel use that is primarily causing global heating. In the process, however, the politicians underscored the rifts within the movement to address climate change.

The support for global carbon taxes was announced by Kenyan President William Ruto, who explained that the joint declaration among the African nations would serve as the basis of their negotiating position in November's COP28 summit. In addition to advocating for global carbon taxes, the Nairobi leaders argued for debt relief for African nations and further investments into their respective economies. They also argued that, when it comes to climate change, the African nations would through their own actions serve as a model for the rest of the world to follow.

"We can be a green industrial hub that helps other regions achieve their net zero strategies by 2050," Ruto said at the summit. "Unlocking the renewable energy resources that we have in our continent is not only good for Africa, it is good for the rest of the world."

Not everyone was happy with the document, with some arguing it did not do enough to advance the interests of low-income Africans. Africa is expected to suffer a disproportionate blow from climate change, including losing all of its glaciers. Large parts of the continent will be uniquely vulnerable to compound drought and heatwaves events as well, all while temperature records continue to shatter as climate change spirals out of control.