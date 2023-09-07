Fulton County, Ga. District Attorney Fani Willis on Thursday slammed Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, after the congressman demanded that she turn over records of her communication with Justice Department officials, who also indicted former President Donald Trump over his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

"As I make clear below, there is no justification in the Constitution for Congress to interfere with a state criminal matter, as you attempt to do," Willis fired back in her nine-page response, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution first reported. The House Judiciary Committee chairman launched an investigation into Willis' handling of the Georgia indictment late last month, writing her a letter just 10 days after that suggested Willis was trying to interfere with the 2024 election by bringing charges against the GOP frontrunner.

Blasting Jordan for including "inaccurate information and misleading statements" in his Aug. 24 letter, Willis accused the Ohio Republican of improperly interfering with a state criminal matter and trying to punish her for his political gain. "Its obvious purpose is to obstruct a Georgia criminal proceeding and to advance outrageous misrepresentations," Willis wrote of Jordan's letter.

"Your letter makes clear that you lack a basic understanding of the law, its practice and the ethical obligations of attorneys generally and prosecutors specifically," Willis added. She concluded her response by outlining four suggestions for how the committee "can engage in productive legislative activity," which included expanding funding to states and localities for victim-witness advocate pay.