The 9 Trader Joe's recalls you need to be aware of right now

Trader Joe's may be the go-to neighborhood spot for frozen meals and funky snacks but recently, the lauded grocery chain has been marred with bad luck after it issued its sixth recall in just five weeks. The recent string of food safety alerts spurred a frenzy on Reddit, where some folks launched attacks against TJ's and others came to the California-based retailer's defense.

"My wife and I are very upset with the constant recalls going on," wrote one disappointed user in an August post. "We love TJ's but [are] going to have to start shopping elsewhere until [they] sort out whatever is going on."

"The way people defend TJ's like it's their best friend is very odd; to me, it's a sign people have made shopping at TJ's part of their personality so it feels like a personal attack," wrote another. "It's a corporation, they'll work on it if everyone stops shopping there."

Amid the pandemic, TJ's defied expectations, acquiring both TikTok fame and praise for surviving COVID-19 sans online services. But it still experienced several major setbacks, including conflicts between store managers and employees (notably regarding mask mandates and other safety protocols), workers attempting to unionize amid increasingly stressful — and dangerous — work demands and even an employee death. The recalls are just another addition to the growing list.

That being said, TJ's has been incredibly vigilant about updating its consumers on what foods to avoid for the time being. "We have a close relationship with our vendors. We err on the side of caution and are proactive in addressing issues," the grocery chain wrote on its website. "We voluntarily take action quickly, aggressively investigating potential problems and removing the product from sale if there is any doubt about its safety or quality."

Here are the 9 recent recalls you should be aware of, listed from most recent to latest:

01 Genova Pesto Bakkavor USA, the maker of Trader Joe's Genova Pesto (SKU# 15759), issued a voluntary recall of the pesto in May 2023 due to undeclared milk and walnuts, which can be life-threatening for those allergic to either or both ingredients. The pesto was mistakenly packaged into tubs marked "Hummus Dip," which do not contain an allergen declaration of milk or walnuts, per a company announcement. The product in question has a "Use By" date of 05/27/2023 alongside a timestamp between 06:28 – 07:07 printed on the bottom of the tub. It was distributed to Trader Joe's stores between 4/28/2023 and 4/30/2023 in Alabama, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Nevada, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia and Washington. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported thus far. All potentially affected product has been removed from sale amid an ongoing investigation into the root cause of the issue. Consumers who have purchased or received any donations of Trader Joe's Genova Pesto and have a milk or walnut allergy are urged not to consume the product and to discard or return it to any nearby store for a full refund.

02 Instant Cold Brew Coffee Also in May, Trader Joe's voluntarily recalled its Instant Cold Brew Coffee (SKU# 67436) for potential glass in the product. The affected product contains expiration dates 6/13/2024, 11/26/2024, and 12/30/2024. According to the chain, no injuries have been reported to date, and all potentially affected product has been removed from sale. TJ's advised all consumers who purchased or received donations of any Instant Cold Brew Coffee with the listed date codes to discard the product immediately or return it to their nearby store for a full refund.

03 Almond Windmill Cookies The following month, TJ's recalled its Almond Windmill Cookies (SKU# 98744), which may contain rocks. The cookies contain "Sell By" dates 10/02/23 and 10/19/23 through 10/21/23. At this time, all potentially affected product has been removed from sale and destroyed, TJ's said. Those who purchased or received any donations of Almond Windmill Cookies are urged to not eat them and instead, discard the product or return it to their nearby store for a full refund.

04 Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies TJ's also recalled its Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies (SKU# 82752) due to the same exact issue. The cookies contain "Sell By" dates 10/17/23 through 10/21/23. At this time, all potentially affected product has been removed from sale and destroyed, TJ's said. Those who purchased or received any donations of Almond Windmill Cookies are urged to not eat them and instead, discard the product or return it to their nearby store for a full refund.

05 Organic Tropical Fruit Blend TJ's third June recall was its Organic Tropical Fruit Blend (SKU# 51191) , which may have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. No illnesses have been reported to date, and all potentially affected product has been removed from sale and destroyed. If you purchased or received any donations of the packaged fruit, TJ's recommended discarding the product or returning it to any nearby store for a full refund.

06 Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup On July 27, TJ's recalled its Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup (SKU# 68470) following an alert from their supplier, saying the product may contain insects. The affected soup contains "Use By" dates 07/18/23 – 09/15/23. No known adverse health effects have been reported to date, and all potentially affected product has been removed from sale and destroyed. Consumers who purchased or received any donations of Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup should discard the product or return it to their nearby store for a full refund.

07 Fully Cooked Falafel The following day, TJ's recalled its Fully Cooked Falafel (SKU# 93935), which may contain rocks. The affected product was sold in 35 states along with Washington, D.C. All potentially affected product has been removed from sale and destroyed. If you purchased or received any donations of Fully Cooked Falafel, TJ's urged discarding the product or returning it to any nearby store for a full refund.

08 Multigrain Crackers with Sunflower and Flax Seeds In August, TJ's recalled its Multigrain Crackers with Sunflower and Flax Seeds (SKU# 76156) because it may contain metal. The affected crackers have "Best If Used By" dates 03/01/24 – 03/05/24. No injuries have been reported at this time, and all potentially affected product has been removed from sale and destroyed. Consumers who purchased or received any donations of Multigrain Crackers with Sunflower and Flax Seeds should discard the product or return it to their nearby store for a full refund.