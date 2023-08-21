Trader Joe's alerts customers to another recall, its fifth within four weeks

Trader Joe's is alerting customers to yet another recall.

On August 17, the company announced that their Trader Joe's Multigrain Crackers with Sunflower and Flax Seeds "may contain metal." The batch potentially affected has the "Best If Used By" dates of March 1, 2024 through March 5, 2024. If you've purchased any products that fall within that range, Trader Joe's "urge[s] you to discard the product or return it to any [of their locations] for a full refund."

This is the fifth recall in only four weeks, as Zoe Strozewski reports for Eat This Not That. There have been issues with cookies, which potentially contained rocks, then soups, which might contain insects. Since then, their falafel was also recalled for potential rocks. TraderJoe's has states that "all potentially affected items had already been removed from sale and destroyed," according to Strozewski. There are have been no reported injuries or issues in accordance with these issues.

In a statement, Trader Joe's said: "These recalls were a result of issues in the manufacturing processes. We pulled the product from our shelves as soon as we were made aware of the issues. Once we understood the issue, we notified our customers."