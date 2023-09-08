Jimmy Fallon apologizes after allegations of toxic behavior: "It’s embarrassing, and I feel so bad"

Jimmy Fallon has apparently apologized to his staff after a bombshell Rolling Stone article exposed allegations that the late-night show host fostered a toxic workplace environment rife with erratic, abusive behavior from Fallon.

Following the investigation, Fallon met with former and current "The Tonight Show" staff on Zoom to apologize to staffers about his alleged behavior, Rolling Stone reported. Fallon reportedly said he did not intend to "create that type of atmosphere for the show." Employees said Fallon apologized for his behavior, admitting the situation was "embarrassing, and I feel so bad. Sorry if I embarrassed you and your family and friends . . . . I feel so bad I can't even tell you."

According to staff, Fallon said he wants "the show to be fun, [it] should be inclusive to everybody. It should be the best show."

Fallon's representatives did not immediately return requests for comment and did not comment on the record. But a spokesperson for NBC said, "We are incredibly proud of 'The Tonight Show,' and providing a respectful working environment is a top priority."

The allegations against Fallon ranged from showing up seemingly inebriated at work, demeaning and belittling staffers, and erratic, toxic behavior that included outbursts in front of the show's guest Jerry Seinfeld, who allegedly made Fallon apologize to one of the staffers.