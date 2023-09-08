As you're bopping to Olivia Rodrigo's new album this weekend, why not enjoy some Jeni's Splendid Ice Cream, too? The iconic ice cream brand recently announced their partnership with the singer, whose new album "GUTS" was released on Friday. As reported by Billboard, from Sept. 8 to Sept. 10, Jeni's is offering waffle cones that have been dyed purple, the singer's signature color.

Per Jeni's official website, they are "turning all of our Buttercrisp Waffle Cones a cool shade of purple to celebrate Olivia's new album, GUTS." Olivia's order — which Jeni's is calling the "Home Scooped Girl" — is a combination of Wild Lavender and Brambleberry Crisp, all in one of the patented purple cones. In addition, Jeni's is even hosting "GUTS" listening parties "in select scoop shops around the country." Check here to see if there's one in your neck of the woods. Not able to stop into a Jeni's this weekend? The chain is also offering to-go packs consisting of five dyed, purple waffle cones and two pints of ice cream.

Rodrigo is a three-time Grammy winner and actress who got her start on Disney before crossing over into music in 2020. "GUTS" is her second album following 2021's "SOUR." "GUTS" is now streaming on all music platforms.