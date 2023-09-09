Brentwood home that Marilyn Monroe died in has been temporarily saved from demolition

On Friday, a unanimous L.A. City Council vote temporarily halted a permit that had been issued to Glory of the Snow Trust — the current owners of the property in Brentwood, California in which Marilyn Monroe spent her last days — that would allow them to demolish the home that the actress purchased herself in 1962.

During a press conference held shortly before Friday's City Council meeting, Councilmember Traci Park spoke of the rush to save Monroe's home, saying, "Immediately my team and I sprung into action. ... But unfortunately, the Department of Building and Safety issued a demolition permit before my team and I could fully intervene and get this issue resolved."

According to The Los Angeles Times, "The motion presented to the council called for immediate action to initiate consideration of the home as a city historic-cultural monument. It further stated that this would not deprive the property owner of any rights, but said the historic and cultural merits of the property need to be assessed."

"This is a great win for the time being," Park told The Times. "What is most important about what we achieved today is that this automatically and immediately triggers a temporary stay on all building permits while this matter is under consideration by the cultural heritage commission and the City Council."

A feature by House Beautiful on the importance of preserving this property highlights that, "[Monroe] bought the place after her psychiatrist urged her to put down roots. It may have been her attempt at a happier future, but Monroe tragically died in the home six months later as a result of a barbiturate overdose."