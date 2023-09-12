Drew Barrymore dropped as awards host following talk show controversy

The Drew Barrymore backlash continues.

A day after an audience member of her self-titled talk show claimed he was kicked out for supporting the writers strike, one organization is backing away from the actor/host.

On Tuesday, The National Book Foundation dropped Barrymore as the host of its annual award ceremony taking place in November. The decision is a response to "The Drew Barrymore Show" resuming production this week to return Sept. 18, amid the ongoing Writers Guild and and SAG-Aftra actors strikes. Variety first reported the news. The WGA is currently picketing outside the studio. (Salon's unionized employees are represented by the WGA East.)

The organization posted on X (formerly Twitter):

"The National Book Awards is an evening dedicated to celebrating the power of literature, and the incomparable contributions of writers to our culture. In light of the announcement that 'The Drew Barrymore Show' will resume production, the National Book Foundation has rescinded Ms. Barrymore's invitation to host the 74th National Book Awards Ceremony.

"Our commitment is to ensure that the focus of the Awards remains on celebrating writers and books, and we are grateful to Ms. Barrymore and her team for their understanding in this situation."

No replacement host has been announced.

