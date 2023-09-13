House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., blasted Speaker Kevin McCarthy's announcement that the House of Representatives is opening an impeachment inquiry against President Joe Biden, dubbing the "illegitimate" probe "a kangaroo court, fishing expedition and conspiracy theater rolled into one."

Jeffries made the comment during a press conference with House Minority Whip Katherine Clark, D-Mass., and House Democratic Caucus Chairman Pete Aguilar, D-Calif., just hours after the California Republican's public statement on Tuesday.

"There is not a shred of evidence that President Joe Biden has engaged in wrongdoing. There is not a shred of evidence that President Joe Biden has committed an impeachable offense. There is not a shred of evidence that President Joe Biden has committed a crime," the New York Representative said Tuesday. "This is an illegitimate impeachment inquiry. Period, full stop. It's a waste of time and taxpayer dollars." Jeffries went on to vow that House Democrats will defend Biden "until the very end," describing the president as a "good," "honest" and "patriotic man."

"House Democrats will defend President Biden today. We will defend President Biden tomorrow. We will defend President Biden next week. We will defend President Biden next month. We will defend President Biden next year. We will defend President Biden until the very end," he concluded.

Jeffries joins a number of Democrats rebuking the impeachment inquiry and McCarthy, calling out the absurdity of pursuing the inquiry when the months-long GOP probe of Hunter Biden's business dealings yielded no evidence to support the allegations against the president and criticizing the Speaker's failure to hold a vote to launch the inquiry as he said he would earlier this month.