Marvel VFX workers vote to unionize

We didn't see this coming for Phase Five.

In a multiversal move, Marvel Studios' visual effects artists unanimously voted to unionize with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) on Wednesday, reports Variety.

"This is historic and I'm glad to be part of it," Thomas Barnard, VFX coordinator at Marvel, said in a statement. "Not only will this radically change the game by increasing the quality of storytelling through our work, it's also a huge step forward for taking care of the unsung individuals who helped to build the industry."

It's the first time a unit of VFX workers has unionized with IATSE. The union's next step would be to engage in collective bargaining negotiations with Marvel Studios to draft a contract.

Marvel VFX workers have been feeling the pressure lately with the increase of visual effects-heavy movies like "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" and the upcoming "The Marvels," and over on TV, the second season of "Loki." The vote was a response to an increased workload and tight deadlines.

The move to unionize follows an industry-wide assessment of labor practices as Hollywood is dealing with a double strike involving the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA. (Salon's unionized employees are represented by the WGA East.)