Families of Sandy Hook victims have yet to see a dime from Alex Jones

After being hit with nearly $1 billion in compensatory damages to the families of Sandy Hook shooting victims last year for negatively impacting their lives by claiming that the tragedy was a hoax, documents show that Alex Jones has yet to make good on his obligations.

In October 2022, Infowars host Owen Shroyer foretold this outcome during a broadcast of his "War Room" show in which he joked about the families waiting for their checks to be cut, saying, "They're not coming." Well, looks like they never did.

According to AP News, Jones' net worth "is around $14 million and his personal spending topped $93,000 in July alone, including thousands of dollars on meals and entertainment," yet he's continuing to paint a picture of financial hardship.

"It is disturbing that Alex Jones continues to spend money on excessive household expenditures and his extravagant lifestyle when that money rightfully belongs to the families he spent years tormenting," said Christopher Mattei, a Connecticut lawyer for the families. "The families are increasingly concerned and will continue to contest these matters in court."