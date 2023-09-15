Prosecutors seek limited gag order after Trump's election case statements lead to harassment

Donald Trump may soon be hit with a limited gag order requested by federal prosecutors to Judge Tanya S. Chutkan, expressing concern that the former president's targeted rants on social media have led to several people receiving threats — including special counsel, Jack Smith.

"Since the indictment in this case, the defendant has spread disparaging and inflammatory public posts on Truth Social on a near-daily basis regarding the citizens of the District of Columbia, the court, prosecutors and prospective witnesses," prosecutors wrote. "Like his previous public disinformation campaign regarding the 2020 presidential election, the defendant's recent extrajudicial statements are intended to undermine public confidence in an institution — the judicial system — and to undermine confidence in and intimidate individuals — the court, the jury pool, witnesses and prosecutors."

The New York Times highlights in their coverage of the gag order that, "last month, at a public hearing in Federal District Court in Washington, Judge Chutkan sent an open shot across Mr. Trump's bow, telling his lawyers that she would not tolerate any remarks from the former president that might 'intimidate witnesses or prejudice potential jurors.' This gag order will solidify that she meant what she said.

On Friday evening, Trump responded to Smith's request by doing the thing he's being asked not to do. In a statement made on Truth Social, he wrote, "Biden Prosecutor, Deranged Jack Smith, has asked the Court to limit 45th President, and leading Republican Nominee (by more than 50 points, & beating Dems!) DONALD J. TRUMP'S, PUBLIC STATEMENTS. So, I'm campaigning for President against an incompetent person who has WEAPONIZED the DOJ & FBI to go after his Political Opponent, & I am not allowed to COMMENT? They Leak, Lie, & Sue, & they won't allow me to SPEAK? How else would I explain that Jack Smith is DERANGED, or Crooked Joe is INCOMPETENT?"