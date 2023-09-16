Celebrate fall with a cozy, creamy squash and mascarpone pasta

Squash is an inherently seasonal crop that automatically conjures harvest-esque imagery complete with gourds, scarecrows, Halloween decor and maybe even a fun Jack-o-Lantern. From butternut and acorn to kabocha and good ol' pumpkin, the wide world of squashes is a fun autumnal tapestry.

However, an admission: I'm not really a butternut squash fan.

I have — and always will be — obsessed with both pumpkin and pumpkin spice, but for some reason peculiar reason, butternut has never been my thing.

I do, however, like kabocha a lot. It's fun: I love the dark color of its exterior, its shape, the flavor of the flesh. Oh, and the seeds are great roasted (and salted), too. So, in order to celebrate the dawn of autumn, which officially begins this coming week — I figured a kabocha-dotted pasta would be unbeatable.

Heads up: This is a real create-your-own, mix-and-match, choose-your-own-ending type recipe. It's more of a guide. I'll supply the main characters, but it's up to you to flesh them out as you see fit.

So whether you go all in on customization or you stick with precisely what's outlined, I'm sure your end result will be something delicious and celebratory to welcome the coming of fall.

Quintessential fall pasta — with lots of squash

Yields 04 servings Prep Time 20 minutes Cook Time 45 minutes