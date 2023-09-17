"I have listened to everyone": Drew Barrymore pauses show until WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes end

When news broke last week that "The Drew Barrymore Show" would resume taping — sans writers — amidst the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, union members were less than thrilled. Days after the announcement, picketing took place outside of the show's studio in NYC, with reports of audience members being tossed out for wearing writers strike pins. Aside from the general backlash from her peers, Barrymore experienced other consequences of her decision when she was dropped as a host for The National Book Foundation's annual award ceremony.

In a tearful Instagram video — which has since been deleted — Barrymore addressed the heat coming her way, saying, "I wanted to do this because, as I said, this is bigger than me . . . and there are other people's jobs on the line. And since launching live in a pandemic, I just wanted to make a show that was there for people in sensitive times." But, after receiving backlash to that as well, she's agreed to pause her show, which was scheduled to be back on air this Monday.

"I have listened to everyone, and I am making the decision to pause the show's premiere until the strike is over," she said in a statement on Instagram. "I have no words to express my deepest apologies to anyone I have hurt and, of course, to our incredible team who works on the show and has made it what it is today. We really tried to find our way forward. And I truly hope for a resolution for the entire industry soon."