Regular consumption of cheese may promote better cognitive health, study suggests

A recent study published by the Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute (MDPI)'s journal titled Nutrients suggests that regular consumption of cheese may be linked to better cognitive health among older adults. The study analyzed data from 1,516 participants aged 65 and above, who were recruited from a broader geriatric survey that the team conducted once every two years. The participants, who were all based in Tokyo, Japan, were closely assessed on their dietary habits, with special focus on their cheese consumption.

Participants' cognitive capabilities were also measured using the Mini-Mental State Examination (MMSE), a popular 30-point test for evaluating cognitive function among the elderly. For this research study, a MMSE score of 23 or below signified lower cognitive function. "Previous studies have shown that a dietary pattern characterized by a high intake of soybean products, vegetables, seaweed, milk, and dairy products, together with a low intake of grain products, is associated with reduced risk of developing dementia; moreover, a high intake of milk and dairy products reduces the risk of developing dementia, especially Alzheimer's dementia," the study noted.

After factoring in variables like age, physical activity, and overall dietary habits, the study found that participants who consumed cheese regularly were less likely to score 23 or below on the MMSE.

"This result may suggest that the inverse association between cheese intake and lower cognitive function may be due to the likelihood that subjects with cheese intake had a dietary habit of consuming a wide variety of foods rather than the specific nutrients contained in cheese," the study said, adding that such dietary variety did not refute the link between cheese consumption and cognitive health.