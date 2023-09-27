“The View” mocks Trump for bombshell ruling he committed fraud: “He’s a loser!”

"The View" hosts enjoyed a good laugh discussing the shocking ruling that found former President Donald Trump liable for fraud. Tuesday's ruling, made by Judge Arthur Engoron of the Supreme Court 1st Judicial District in New York, came in response to the lawsuit by New York Attorney General Letitia James, who is seeking $250 million in damages and a ban on Trump doing business in New York.

"Wait till Melania finds out he's [Trump's] worth 800 bucks!" said Joy Behar during Wednesday's episode of the show, much to the amusement of Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin and Whoopi Goldberg. Hostin added that the ruling "is pulling the curtain entirely back" on Trump and took the opportunity to praise James.

Elsewhere in the segment, co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin poked fun at Trump overvaluing his Mar-a-Lago resort and lying about the size of his three-story Trump Tower penthouse:

"This is how crazy it is. He inflated the value of Mar-A-Lago, his club down in Florida by 2,300%," Farah Griffin said. "That would be like me saying that my two bedroom apartment is like a multi-floor penthouse and then trying to get a line of credit off of it. It's insanity! An average person would be in jail for doing it."

She continued, "Here's the thing, because I do know the man decently well, he thinks that being a loser or being poor or struggling financially, those are the absolute worst things. He never learned that playground lesson we did, that winning isn't everything.

"I honestly think potentially seeing the Trump Tower taken off of Fifth Avenue would be more devastating to him than sitting in a prison cell because it says unequivocally he is a loser in the place he always wanted to be."

Behar added, "He's a loser!"

Watch a the full segment below, via YouTube: