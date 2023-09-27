If you're bummed that McDonald's stops serving their breakfast menu after 10:30 a.m., fret not! The fast food chain has a special, albeit secret, offering for their brunch and brekkie lovers nationwide. However, there's just one catch: it's available only at 10:35 a.m. on the daily.

Called the McBrunch Burger, the hush-hush menu item recently took the internet by storm, thanks to a few avid foodies over on TikTok. The burger itself features two cheeseburger patties, bacon, scrambled eggs and a hash brown in a sesame seed bun. Essentially, it's a celebration of McDonald's breakfast staples and their lunch offerings, which makes its name pretty darn fitting.

As for how one can get their hands on the McBrunch Burger, Bailey Fink of AllRecipes said you can't order the burger until after McDonald's starts serving lunch. Several TikTokers added that you have about a 20 to 30-minute buffer to order the burger, so you don't need to show up at your local McDonald's exactly at 10:30 a.m.

While several McDonald's employees confirmed online that the burger does indeed exist, others seemed to be unfamiliar with the menu offering at the drive-thru lines. Fink said it's best to list out the burger's ingredients while ordering instead of asking for it by its name. Her order was then rung up as a Double Cheeseburger with a "special request." This isn't McDonald's first-ever brunch burger — a similar burger actually exists at McDonald's restaurants in Australia. It's called the Big Brekkie Burger and contains a double cheeseburger topped with bacon, hash brown, eggs, and barbecue sauce.